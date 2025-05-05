Huge name to return on WWE RAW and wipe out Seth Rollins' faction single-handedly? Exploring the chances

Monday Night RAW has witnessed a seismic shift in recent times with Seth Rollins taking control. The Visionary formed a new alliance with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, and they have been unstoppable since then. However, there has been buzz that CM Punk may return on the red brand and take down Rollins' faction on his own.

The Best in the World has been away from television since suffering a merciless beatdown at the hands of the new alliance on the RAW after WrestleMania. Therefore, he has a very good reason to come back, looking for revenge against Seth Rollins and Co. However, the chances of Punk returning on tonight's episode of the show are relatively low.

Tonight's RAW will be the go-home edition for Backlash 2025 and WWE's primary focus will be to accentuate the feuds and storylines for the spectacle. CM Punk coming back and resuming his rivalry with the former Shield member and his faction will draw all the attention towards this feud. Therefore, the creative team might prefer to save it for post-Backlash.

Besides, Seth Rollins and his stable's storyline recently began with Sami Zayn, and WWE might run this feud for now by adding more layers to it. What looks more probable is that Zayn may come back, looking for revenge from The Visionary after what happened last week. While CM Punk's return is inevitable, the company might just delay it for now.

It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up for Rollins and Co. in the coming weeks. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the faction.

Seth Rollins to add a new member to his faction soon?

Ever since The Visionary formed his faction, a lot of fans have started drawing similarities with Evolution. Seth Rollins has been looked at as the modern-day Triple H, Bron Breakker as Batista, and Paul Heyman as Ric Flair. However, the missing piece is the fourth member.

Fans have been speculating that WWE would soon add a new member to fill that last spot, which belonged to a young Randy Orton in Evolution. While the chances of the faction getting a new member are high, it may not happen at this point.

There were reports that the Stamford-based promotion is currently determined to establish Rollins and Breakker as a cohesive unit alongside Paul Heyman. The company seemingly intends to build them as a legitimate group first before making any big move.

So, fans may have to wait a little longer to see the addition of another member to Seth Rollins' stable. It remains to be seen when that happens.

