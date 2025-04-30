Backstage plans for Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman reportedly revealed

Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker recently formed a new faction. New details regarding this faction have now come to light.

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman shocked the world when he betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns and aligned with Seth Rollins. This allowed Rollins to pick up the win in the Night One main event of The Show of Shows and seemingly marked the beginning of their new alliance. The following week on RAW, CM Punk and Rollins were involved in a brawl. Rollins was able to take out The Straight Edge Superstar. However, Reigns also came out and speared Rollins. He then attacked Heyman. Just then, Bron Breakker came out and took out the OTC, indicating that he had also joined forces with Heyman and Rollins. Since then, this new faction has drawn comparisons with powerful factions in the past, including Evolution.

According to reports from Fightful Select, this new faction isn't supposed to draw comparisons to previous stables. In fact, a source close to the creative side of things echoed the sentiment that this group involving Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker should become a template for future stables instead of it being the other way around. The same source also added that there were no plans to add more members to the stable as of now, but this is subject to change in the future.

Vince Russo questioned recent booking decisions against Paul Heyman's new faction

This week on RAW, Sami Zayn came out to confront Seth Rollins. Instead, the former Honorary Uce received an offer from The Visionary to leave RAW. However, Zayn turned down his offer and eventually lost to Bron Breakker. Following the match, Breakker and Rollins destroyed Zayn.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned why Sami Zayn was wearing street clothes if he knew he was going to turn down Rollins' offer.

"No, bro. He knows he's going to say no. So, he should be prepared to wrestle him [Bron Breakker]. You've got to write it around that. The fact that I'm going to say no, but I'm going to go out there in my street clothes to try to fool Seth Rollins? None of it makes any sense," Russo said. (From 45:00 to 45:20)

It will be interesting to see what Paul Heyman's new alliance will be called in the future.

