"Absolute mess" - WWE veteran questions 40-year-old star's booking against Paul Heyman's new alliance (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman shocked the world at WWE WrestleMania 41 when he chose Seth Rollins over Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Meanwhile, Vince Russo questioned Sami Zayn's booking on Monday Night RAW against the trio.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Sami Zayn rejected Seth Rollins' offer to move to SmackDown and avoid the faction, and eventually lost to Bron Breakker. The duo then made a statement by decimating the former Honorary Uce. However, Vince Russo raised a few questions over some of the booking choices.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why Sami Zayn would appear in street clothes and try to fool the alliance if he always knew he would reject the offer.

"No, bro. He knows he's going to say no. So, he should be prepared to wrestle him [Bron Breakker]. You've got to write it around that. The fact that I'm going to say no, but I'm going to go out there in my street clothes to try to fool Seth Rollins? None of it makes any sense," Russo said. (From 45:00 to 45:20)

He added that the show's writers are wrestlers who aren't writing it for television. Hence, Zayn's booking against Paul Heyman's alliance was an absolute mess.

"Guess what, bro? It's being written by non-television writers. That's the bottom line, and that's why you're getting this absolute mess. The Rock is telling us it's a television show, and wrestlers are writing the television show, and that's why none of it makes any sense whatsoever," Russo said. (From 45:36 to 45:57)

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Sami Zayn on the WWE RAW.

