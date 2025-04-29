Sami Zayn to walk away from WWE for a while after what happened to him on RAW this week? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix concluded in a devastating manner when Bron Breakker destroyed Sami Zayn in the main-event match. Earlier during the show, Seth Rollins offered the OG Bloodline member an opportunity to join forces with him as the newest member of his newly formed alliance.

Ad

He also gave Sami time to think about this till the end of the show. Meanwhile, Zayn rejected the offer and faced the consequences of clashing with the Dog of WWE. During the match, the 40-year-old star tried to survive but failed as Breakker repeatedly Speared him and dominated the match.

At the end of the bout, the officials attempted to stop Bron from destroying the former Intercontinental Champion, leading to the match getting called off. However, with the events that came after that, it appears that Sami Zayn could very well be walking away from WWE for a while after this, as this angle might to a hiatus for the star from the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last week, fans saw Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins attack Roman Reigns and CM Punk. On this week's RAW, both megastars were notably absent. So, after what happened with Sami Zayn tonight, it seems clear that he could also be written off from television for the time being.

Nonetheless, it's important to note that the entire angle is purely a part of the storyline, as even if WWE announces an injury for Zayn, it will be kayfabe only. As of writing, there is no update concerning any real-life injury of the Honorary Uce.

Ad

When is Sami Zayn expected to make his WWE return?

Following this angle, it's probable that Sami Zayn will miss the upcoming premium live event, Backlash 2025. For those unaware, this year, Backlash is set to take place on May 10, 2025, at Enterprise Centre, St. Louis, MO.

Post Backlash, the next PLE of the company will be Money in the Bank 2025, and on the road to this show, Sami Zayn is anticipated to make his comeback. During his segment tonight with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker, Sami expressed his determination to become a world champion in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Due to this, it's conceivable that he may take part in this year's men's traditional ladder match and try to earn the Money in the Bank Briefcase. By cashing in the MITB, Zayn could do the unthinkable and emerge as World Heavyweight Champion in the future.

Though this timeline is only based on assumptions, but still raises possibilities of this happening following what happened on the red brand this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More