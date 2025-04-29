Seth Rollins offers to move 40-year-old RAW star to SmackDown after calling his faction "crap"

Seth Rollins came out on RAW with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker by his side. The latter wore a black suit, while Rollins donned an interesting costume. He was confronted by a 40-year-old star, who called his faction "crap". As a result, Rollins offered to move him to SmackDown.

Ad

Rollins proclaimed that the future of the wrestling industry ran through him, with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker by his side. He was interrupted by none other than Sami Zayn, who returned last week on RAW to celebrate Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Title win.

Sami Zayn asked Rollins if they'd known each other for a long time, and Rollins confirmed they'd known each other for a while. Sami Zayn then called what Rollins has been doing a load of crap, which puzzled Rollins.

Ad

Trending

Seth Rollins said he could move some things around and pull some strings to move Sami Zayn out of RAW. Rollins said that since he wasn't buying into the idea of their group, it wasn't a threat - it was a favor. He asked Sami to think about it. He gave him until the end of the night.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before that, Sami Zayn compared Rollins to CM Punk and Roman Reigns, and said that considering how much he hated those two, it's odd that he has the one thing they had in common, which is Paul Heyman. Sami suggested that Rollins was just jealous, but Rollins said this was the future.

Expand Tweet

Sami then compared this group to The Bloodline, which offended Seth Rollins. Sami also took a shot at Breakker and threatened him. Breakker was a vision for the future, and Rollins said that he was either with them or a target if he stood in their way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More