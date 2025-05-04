Gunther breaks character for rare personal video

WWE Superstar Gunther broke character today to share a rare personal message. The Ring General is currently suspended by the company for attacking WWE RAW commentators Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

The leader of Imperium took to Instagram today to share a heartwarming video. He bought a watch for his wife and noted that he wanted to bring her a nice gift. The former champion added that he wouldn't be successful without his wife's support. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

"A King is nothing without his Queen," he wrote.

Jey Uso tapped out the veteran at WrestleMania 41 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The 37-year-old took out his frustrations by attacking Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, and was indefinitely suspended by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce for his actions.

It was announced last week on RAW that Pat McAfee will be squaring off against the former World Heavyweight Champion at Backlash 2025 next weekend in St. Louis, Missouri.

WWE analyst makes bold predictions for Gunther's match at Backlash

Peter Rosenberg recently claimed Pat McAfee should leave WWE Backlash in an ambulance.

On his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg stated that two scenarios could happen in the match. There could be interference to stop Gunther from hurting McAfee, or the former NFL punter will be sent home in an ambulance at the PLE next weekend.

"There's only two possible conclusions to Backlash. One, someone gets in the way and stops it and saves Pat. And the more likely and I think probably better option is Pat leaves in an ambulance. Like, that's the only way. There's no reason that Gunther should do anything to Pat. I mean, Pat is an athlete, and Pat has wrestled before. So, it's not like it's a match with Michael Cole. Like, Pat could literally go hard in the gym right now for the next two weeks, even, and probably come out looking pretty toned and ready in a couple of weeks. But he should still get absolutely smoked by Gunther," he said. [From 30:04 to 30:37]

You can check out the video below:

Pat McAfee has competed in eight matches in his WWE career so far. It will be fascinating to see who emerges victorious at Backlash on May 10.

