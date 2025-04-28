Major update on Gunther's WWE suspension - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Gunther's WWE suspension. The former World Heavyweight Champion was indefinitely suspended for his heinous actions last week on WWE RAW.

The leader of Imperium went after RAW commentator Michael Cole last Monday night, and it was broken up by Pat McAfee. The 37-year-old then choked out McAfee until security finally was able to intervene. The former champion was suspended indefinitely for the attack, but a new report suggests that he could be returning soon.

According to PWInsider, the veteran has been spotted in London recently. The report noted that the belief is that The Ring General will be returning to WWE television in the next few weeks.

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match and challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Main Event Jey picked up a submission victory on The Grandest Stage of Them All to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce sends message to Gunther

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce sent a message to Gunther following his actions last week.

Adam Pearce announced the former champion's suspension in a video last week and stated that he understood he was frustrated about losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. However, Pearce added that the RAW star had nobody to blame for the loss but himself.

"You're frustrated because you lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso and I get that, but if you wanna blame somebody, then park your a** in front of a mirror and ask the person staring back at you. After conferring with representation of all three men, Gunther has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely. Pat and Cole will be on RAW this Monday live in Kansas City, 8 Eastern, 5 Pacific, on Netflix. Thank you for your time," he added.

You can check out the video below:

Sami Zayn returned to WWE television last week on RAW to celebrate with Jey Uso following his victory at WrestleMania. Zayn defeated Gunther last year at The Show of Shows to end his historic Intercontinental Championship reign at 666 days. It will be interesting to see how long Jey Uso can hold onto the World Heavyweight Championship moving forward.

