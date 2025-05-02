"I hope Gunther destroys you" - Pat McAfee receives aggressive message from former WWE champion

A former WWE Superstar has delivered a message to RAW commentator Pat McAfee ahead of the latter's in-ring return. The former NFL punter is slated to wrestle Gunther at WWE Backlash.
Thomas Pestock (fka Baron Corbin in WWE) recently took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself attacking McAfee before their match at SummerSlam 2022. He wished the RAW commentator a happy birthday in the caption while claiming he hoped for Gunther to destroy Pat in their upcoming clash.
"Happy birthday Pat. I hope Gunther destroys you in St. Louis. #wwe," he wrote.
You can check out the Instagram post below:
The Ring General was suspended from WWE for choking out Pat McAfee last week on RAW. However, on the April 28 edition of the red brand's show, McAfee called out the stand-in RAW General Manager, Nick Aldis, and demanded a match with the Imperium leader. The SmackDown GM obliged and announced the bout for the upcoming premium live event slated to take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10.
WWE analyst suggests an interesting ending to Gunther vs. Pat Mcafee
During a recent episode of his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg predicted two possible conclusions to the upcoming one-on-one contest between Gunther and Pat McAfee.
The 45-year-old suggested that either someone would stop the bout and save McAfee from The Ring General, or the latter would beat the RAW commentator so badly that he leaves the arena in an ambulance. Rosenberg noted that he liked the second option better, and it seemed more likely.
"There's only two possible conclusions to Backlash. One, someone gets in the way and stops it and saves Pat. And the more likely and I think probably better option is Pat leaves in an ambulance. Like, that's the only way. There's no reason that Gunther should do anything to Pat. I mean, Pat is an athlete, and Pat has wrestled before. So, it's not like it's a match with Michael Cole. Like, Pat could literally go hard in the gym right now for the next two weeks, even, and probably come out looking pretty toned and ready in a couple of weeks. But he should still get absolutely smoked by Gunther," he said. [From 30:04 to 30:37]
You can check out the video below for Peter Rosenberg's comments:
Pat McAfee has not stepped inside the squared circle since eliminating himself from the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Gunther at WWE Backlash.