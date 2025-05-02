"I hope Gunther destroys you" - Pat McAfee receives aggressive message from former WWE champion

A former WWE Superstar has delivered a message to RAW commentator Pat McAfee ahead of the latter's in-ring return. The former NFL punter is slated to wrestle Gunther at WWE Backlash.

Ad

Thomas Pestock (fka Baron Corbin in WWE) recently took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself attacking McAfee before their match at SummerSlam 2022. He wished the RAW commentator a happy birthday in the caption while claiming he hoped for Gunther to destroy Pat in their upcoming clash.

"Happy birthday Pat. I hope Gunther destroys you in St. Louis. #wwe," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Ring General was suspended from WWE for choking out Pat McAfee last week on RAW. However, on the April 28 edition of the red brand's show, McAfee called out the stand-in RAW General Manager, Nick Aldis, and demanded a match with the Imperium leader. The SmackDown GM obliged and announced the bout for the upcoming premium live event slated to take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10.

Ad

WWE analyst suggests an interesting ending to Gunther vs. Pat Mcafee

During a recent episode of his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg predicted two possible conclusions to the upcoming one-on-one contest between Gunther and Pat McAfee.

The 45-year-old suggested that either someone would stop the bout and save McAfee from The Ring General, or the latter would beat the RAW commentator so badly that he leaves the arena in an ambulance. Rosenberg noted that he liked the second option better, and it seemed more likely.

Ad

"There's only two possible conclusions to Backlash. One, someone gets in the way and stops it and saves Pat. And the more likely and I think probably better option is Pat leaves in an ambulance. Like, that's the only way. There's no reason that Gunther should do anything to Pat. I mean, Pat is an athlete, and Pat has wrestled before. So, it's not like it's a match with Michael Cole. Like, Pat could literally go hard in the gym right now for the next two weeks, even, and probably come out looking pretty toned and ready in a couple of weeks. But he should still get absolutely smoked by Gunther," he said. [From 30:04 to 30:37]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Peter Rosenberg's comments:

Pat McAfee has not stepped inside the squared circle since eliminating himself from the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Gunther at WWE Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More