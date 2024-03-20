Maxxine Dupri brutally roasted on Instagram by WWE star who recently turned heel for the first time on the main roster

Maxxine Dupri's latest Instagram post received an insane response from a WWE Superstar.

Candice LeRae turned heel on a recent episode of WWE RAW. During a tag team bout, LeRae seemed unimpressed with Maxxine's moves and ended up roasting her on live TV. LeRae not only mentioned Maxxine's dead brother, but also told her that everyone in the locker room hated her.

Maxxine Dupri recently shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram handle. While it received wholesome responses from several WWE Superstars, Candice LeRae's response stood out. LeRae didn't mince her words and roasted Maxxine in her comment.

"Isn’t beginners class at 9am tomorrow though?"

Maxxine Dupri recently received massive support after an incident at a house show

Dupri has been a mainstay on WWE TV for quite some time now. She is constantly improving in the ring but many fans still believe that she needs more training before she regularly wrestles on live TV. Maxxine's recent performances, especially her outing against Rhea Ripley, didn't sit well with many fans.

At a recent house show, Maxxine took on Nia Jax in singles competition. While she was heading backstage after the match, a fan chanted "You suck" at her. The video seemed to go viral very quickly on Wrestling Twitter and the Alpha Academy menber received tons of support from her fans. Many WWE Superstars also shared tweets supporting Maxxine.

Here's Rhea Ripley's tweet:

"I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans.”

This incident has left the fans divided. While many of them supported Maxxine, others pointed out that wrestlers can't tell fans not to boo or cheer a certain superstar. Maxxine later shared a post on Instagram, seemingly addressing her haters.

