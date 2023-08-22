Maxxine Dupri calls out 33-year-old star to "take a hint" after stalking on WWE RAW

The newest Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri showed her disinterest toward a WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW.

Chad Gable, Otis, and Dupri are currently feuding against Imperium members Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser. On an earlier episode of the Red brand, Kaiser turned his attention to the former manager of the Maximum Male Model faction.

The 33-year-old WWE star has been trying to get Maxxine Dupri out of the Alpha Academy stable and join Imperium. However, this did not sit well with The Ring General as he expressed frustration with Vinci and Kaiser in a backstage segment.

Last night on RAW, Chad Gable defeated Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, The Ring General retained his title because Gable overcame the champion by count out.

After the contest, in a Digital Exclusive video by the company, Dupri was seen focused on her phone, walking through a corridor when Ludwig Kaiser sneaked up from behind.

The 26-year-old female superstar wasn't happy with Kaiser's presence and asserted that she was not interested in being a part of the Imperium stable.

“Please, take a hint. For the third time, I will not be joining your pathetic little posse," Dupri said. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

The 33-year-old star also went to convince Dupri is a beautiful flower that cannot blossom in a "mud pit" like Alpha Academy.

Maxxine Dupri opened up about her admiration for Carmella

The former member of the Maximum Male Model disclosed that she admires a lot about former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

During a Q&A session, Dupri stated that she and The Princess of Staten Island have a similar background for being a Laker girl, a Patriot cheerleader, a former dancer, and now a WWE Superstar.

Maxxine Dupri also said she wishes to step inside the ring against Carmella once.

"Yeah, she was one of the women that I really admired on Total Divas and that’s where I realized she had the same background as me and watching her journey was so special. She’s such a beautiful soul, inside and out. And I’m so excited for her and this new journey that she’s on. I love watching her on social media. I’m also excited for her to come back one day and I hope that I get to share the ring with her," she said.

It remains to be seen when Carmella returns to WWE TV, followed by her pregnancy, and the Alpha Academy star will get the opportunity to face her.

Do you think Maxxine Dupri would join the Imperium faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot