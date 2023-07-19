Maxxine Dupri claims "It's over for y'all" once 37-year-old WWE RAW star teaches her high-flying move

Maxxine Dupri has warned the WWE RAW locker room that they are done for once a fellow superstar teaches her a move.

Last night on WWE RAW, Alpha Academy squared off against The Viking Raiders in a Viking Rules match. Valhalla and Maxxine Dupri were ringside for the bout and wound up getting involved.

Chad Gable retrieved Dupri's stolen Alpha Academy jacket and put it on her. Valhalla got in the ring and hit Dupri with a Spear that sent both stars crashing through a table. The Viking Raiders picked up the victory last night, but the rivalry between the two teams appears to be far from over.

Maxxine Dupri took to Twitter today following the match and claimed that the rest of the locker room is done once Chad Gable teaches her how to do a Moonsault. She included a video of Gable hitting an impressive Moonsault, followed by a German Suplex on Ivar last night on the red brand.

"It’s over for y’all when he teaches me this 🤫," she tweeted.

Maxxine Dupri views WWE RAW star as her "big sister"

Maxxine Dupri recently disclosed that she views Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green as her big sister.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on this week's edition of WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley had attacked Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez earlier in the night backstage, and it wound up costing the champions.

Rodriguez was favoring her knee due to the attack, and it was too much for Liv Morgan to overcome. Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley ringside during last night's main event.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Durpi shared that she travels with Chelsea Green and relies on her for advice.

"So I feel very blessed. I feel like I've just gotten so many snippets of gold from different people. I travel with Chelsea [Green] every week and she really has been in this business for so long, it is special for me to look at her as a big sister, and be like, 'Wait, am I doing this right? Is that right? How should I feel about this? What do you think?,' and kind of get that feedback," she said. [From 00:01 - 00:22]

Maxxine Dupri and Alpha Academy have become very popular on WWE RAW. Only time will tell if they will be able to avenge their loss against The Viking Radiers in the weeks ahead.

