Maxxine Dupri gains heavy support ahead of career-changing WWE RAW match

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 05, 2025 22:40 GMT
Dupri will be in action tomorrow night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Dupri will be in action tomorrow night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Maxxine Dupri gained some support today ahead of her career-changing match tomorrow night on WWE RAW. The veteran is currently a member of the Alpha Academy faction on the red brand.

Becky Lynch is scheduled to square off against Maxxine Dupri during tomorrow night's episode of RAW in a non-title match. It is one of the bigger matches of Dupri's career so far, and she received some support from Natalya ahead of tomorrow night's show.

The veteran took to Instagram to share a video of her training with Dupri and noted that she challenges the 28-year-old to think about everyone who ever doubted her during each practice.

"Before every practice, I challenge @maxxinedupri to think about everyone who’s ever doubted her and told her she wasn’t enough. Remember the ones who didn’t believe in you and then channel that energy when you’re tapping them out. Energy always matching energy. Stop at nothing. Remind them of who the **** you are," she wrote.
Dupri responded to Natalya and claimed that her match against The Man tomorrow on RAW was for both of them. The 43-year-old stated that Dupri was going to do great in her match against Lynch on WWE RAW.

"I have no doubt you'll be AMAZING tomorrow," she wrote.
The two stars traded words ahead of Dupri&#039;s match on RAW. [Image credit: Natalya on Instagram]
The two stars traded words ahead of Dupri's match on RAW. [Image credit: Natalya on Instagram]

Becky Lynch captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank earlier this year. She successfully defended the title against Dupri on the August 11 edition of WWE RAW.

Former WWE writer praises Becky Lynch following match against Maxxine Dupri

Wrestling legend Vince Russo spoke highly of Becky Lynch following her victory over Maxxine Dupri earlier this year on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo praised Lynch for selling for Dupri during their title match. He noted that Big Time Becks was "selling all over the place" to showcase that Dupri was a worthy contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

"And I do want to say this. I mean, I have to say this for that match. Becky sold her b*tt off for Maxxine Dupri, which was cool. I mean, I gotta say that. She was selling all over the place," Russo said.

It will be fascinating to see if Maxxine Dupri can pull off the upset tomorrow night on WWE RAW and defeat Lynch in their non-title match.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

