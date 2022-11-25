WWE SmackDown star Maxxine Dupri has gotten dominant in a new Twitter video with fellow Maximum Male Models, mån.sôör and ma.çé.

Maxxine Dupri has been managing Maximum Male Models since their former manager Max Dupri went back to his old gimmick LA Knight a few weeks ago. She has since appeared alongside the tag team in several video skits and backstage segments. She was also recently pegged for a WWE SmackDown Women's Championship run by a member of the group.

Now, the current manager of Maximum Male Models has taken to social media to show off her dominant side. In a video posted to Twitter, Maxxine is portrayed as a military drill sergeant. mån.sôör and ma.çé are dressed in military attire and eagerly following their manager's orders.

In the video which was uploaded to ma.çé's Twitter page, the former Retribution star was compared to a dolphin. To which he replied, "you should see my blowhole." Maxxine retweeted the video on her page.

What was the fan reaction to the WWE SmackDown star's video?

WWE Universe across the globe have also taken to social media to respond to the Maximum Male Models video.

One fan remarked that he would join the army if Maxxine Dupri was in charge.

Alex @iamalexyall @MACEtheWRESTLER @maxxinedupri If Maxxine was in charge, I would have joined the army 🪖 @MACEtheWRESTLER @maxxinedupri If Maxxine was in charge, I would have joined the army 🪖

One fan offered them some bizarre assistance.

Another fan praised for the comedic styling of the group.

One fan called the video "amazing."

One WWE fan congratulated ma.çé on his signature pose.

Ian Carandang @gayrockstar @MACEtheWRESTLER I love that this is becoming your signature pose. Your Blue Steel, one might say. @MACEtheWRESTLER I love that this is becoming your signature pose. Your Blue Steel, one might say. https://t.co/dCDVdb9GqF

A WWE Universe member asked for a cameo from Rick "The Model" Martel.

Jen🧢🗽🇺🇸 @Rui_Chiu @MACEtheWRESTLER We need a Model Rick Martel cameo in this storyline. @MACEtheWRESTLER We need a Model Rick Martel cameo in this storyline.

Maximum Male Models last got into the ring on November 2 at a WWE Live Event in Switzerland. They were defeated by Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis of Hit Row.

What did you think of the Maximum Male Models video? Are you enjoying their work on WWE SmackDown? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

