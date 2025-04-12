Maxxine Dupri issues an apology after major mistake: "I'm so sorry"

Maxxine Dupri has made a major mistake. Now, she has issued an apology.
She and Natalya were part of the women's gauntlet tag team match. Dupri sent her a message after the match, issuing an apology and calling her, but she did not get an answer. Things have gone wrong and it appears that this team has come to an end now after the match on SmackDown.
"please please please call me back… I’m so sorry… @NatbyNature," Dupri wrote.
Natalya was furious with Maxxine Dupri after her mistake in the gauntlet match, which cost them the loss against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria heading into WrestleMania. This was their chance to challenge for the titles on the biggest stage, but thanks to Dupri's loss, they could not get there.
Natalya was very upset and looked at it, not believing what she saw with her partner when Dupri tried to use the Sharpshooter of the Hart Family. It allowed Bayley to capitalize and eliminate them.
She was furious, and the star had not contacted her since they got to the back. It remains to be seen if they continue to work together as a team after this.