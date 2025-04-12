Maxxine Dupri issues an apology after major mistake: "I'm so sorry"

Maxxine Dupri has made a major mistake. Now, she has issued an apology.

Ad

She and Natalya were part of the women's gauntlet tag team match. Dupri sent her a message after the match, issuing an apology and calling her, but she did not get an answer. Things have gone wrong and it appears that this team has come to an end now after the match on SmackDown.

"please please please call me back… I’m so sorry… @NatbyNature," Dupri wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Natalya was furious with Maxxine Dupri after her mistake in the gauntlet match, which cost them the loss against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria heading into WrestleMania. This was their chance to challenge for the titles on the biggest stage, but thanks to Dupri's loss, they could not get there.

Natalya was very upset and looked at it, not believing what she saw with her partner when Dupri tried to use the Sharpshooter of the Hart Family. It allowed Bayley to capitalize and eliminate them.

She was furious, and the star had not contacted her since they got to the back. It remains to be seen if they continue to work together as a team after this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More