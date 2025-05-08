Maxxine Dupri names two WWE stars she wants in Alpha Academy

Maxxine Dupri has been a member of the Alpha Academy stable on WWE RAW since 2023. In a recent interview, the popular star addressed whether she would like any new additions to the group.

Alpha Academy was formed in 2020 when Chad Gable became tag team partners with Otis. Dupri and Tozawa joined the faction in 2023 before Gable left to create his own stable, American Made, with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

Dupri told James Delow of Gorilla Position that she would like Chelsea Green or Natalya to join Alpha Academy:

"Obviously, Chelsea Green. I need a female. I just will do anything to get Chelsea back on the same show as me. We can put her anywhere. Just give me her back. I think, as we've kind of seen play out, I've been trying to get Natalya to help me out on RAW, and I would love to go to the dungeon and train with her." [19:04 – 19:24]

Natalya owns a wrestling dungeon in Florida alongside her husband, TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd. Several WWE stars have trained at the dungeon, including Angelo Dawkins, B-Fab, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Bella.

Maxxine Dupri addresses her WWE storyline with Natalya

In recent months, Maxxine Dupri has attempted to form a tag team partnership with Natalya on RAW. On April 11, they teamed up for the first time in a losing effort in a Gauntlet Match on SmackDown.

Moving forward, Dupri hopes she can learn from Natalya and continue working with her on television:

"Like I said, this is actually not a storyline, and I truly am getting these reps for the first time, and I think being able to learn from her and TJ would just be so, so beneficial to my career, and I think that she's someone that [would help] if she was with us. It's hard because, yes, I'm with the boys, but the boys aren't in the locker room. They can only do so much when I'm having individual situations, so I think adding a female, particularly Natalya, would be so beneficial to the Alpha Babes." [19:25 – 19:55]

In the same interview, Dupri revealed whether she would be interested in becoming Otis' on-screen girlfriend.

Please credit Gorilla Position and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Maxxine Dupri's quotes from this article.

