Maxxine Dupri names WWE legend who slaps harder than she did on RAW

Maxxine Dupri brutally slapped Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW last night. She has now taken to social media to state that the only person who slaps harder than she does is a wrestling legend.

Maxxine Dupri has become an entertaining fixture on RAW since joining the Alpha Academy alongside Chad Gable and Otis earlier in the year. The 26-year-old has been training under the tutelage of Gable, and after graduating from his 'academy,' she went on to defeat Valhalla of the Viking Raiders in her debut singles match.

The trio has recently become involved in a rivalry with Imperium after Gable became the number-one contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. On last night's episode of RAW, Maxxine slapped Ludwig Kaiser for the second week running after he suggested that she surround herself with some 'European elegance.'

Dupri has now taken to Instagram to state that the only thing that slaps harder than her is her outfit. However, she could have been referring to WWE legend Fit Finlay:

"fit slaps harder than me", She said.

WWE Superstar praises Maxxine Dupri's work ethic

Since taking up a more prominent role on Monday Night RAW, Maxxine Dupri has been largely praised by fans and her co-workers.

One fellow WWE Superstar that has complimented Dupri is Alpha Academy stablemate Chad Gable. The duo, along with Otis, have displayed great chemistry on RAW, and Gable is clearly impressed with the female Superstar's hard work. Speaking on Corey Grave's After the Bell Podcast, he had nothing but praise for his group's newest member:

"She's finally been given this opportunity and she's just running with it man. She makes her own gear. She's training on her own during the week when she's not at TV. She's coming up with ideas. She's making us take pictures that we don't want to take all the time." [H/T WrestlingNews]

