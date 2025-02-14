Maxxine Dupri's WWE star fiancé says two legends told him to wrestle

Maxxine Dupri often appears on WWE RAW alongside Alpha Academy stablemates Akira Tozawa and Otis. In a new WWE LFG preview video, Dupri's fiancé Anthony Luke discussed his entry into the wrestling business.

Luke attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2023, before WrestleMania 39. At the time, he played football but had hopes of becoming a wrestler one day. Maxxine Dupri, real name Sydney Zmrzel, was already a main roster star by that point and invited her then-boyfriend along as her guest.

Luke's wrestling story will feature in the A&E series WWE LFG, which begins on February 16. Ahead of the premiere, he said WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Kurt Angle encouraged him to leave football behind and pursue wrestling:

"I went to WrestleMania Hall of Fame as Sydney's [Maxxine Dupri's] guest," Luke stated. "I remember meeting Booker T and Kurt Angle, and they were like, 'What are you doing right now? You look like you can do this.' I was [saying], 'I'm playing football right now. Eventually I wanna try out [for WWE].' They're like, 'If you wanna do it, now's the time,' and that's when I was like, 'All right, I'm done with football.'" [29:50 – 30:05]

Since 2023, Luke has trained at WWE's Performance Center facility in Orlando, Florida. The 28-year-old wrestled at NXT live events but has yet to debut on television.

Four WWE legends inspire Maxxine Dupri's fiancé Anthony Luke

Wrestling legends Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, and The Undertaker provide mentorship to rookie talents on the upcoming WWE LFG series.

Anthony Luke does not view himself as the next version of a specific wrestler. Instead, he prefers to take inspiration from Batista, Kurt Angle, The Rock, and Triple H:

"Honestly, I kinda like to mix some of my favorite superstars and make that one superstar to make me unique," Luke said. "I'm very versatile. I can move very good for my size. I kinda like to mesh with Batista, The Rock, Kurt Angle, Triple H, and make them into one superstar and make that crazy, unique superstar, and that's Anthony Luke." [31:17 – 31:37]

In the same video, another WWE LFG talent confirmed he has backstage heat and compared himself to NXT booker Shawn Michaels.

Please credit WWE LFG and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

