WWE talent confirms backstage heat, compares himself to Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels cemented his status as one of WWE's all-time greats before taking charge of the company's NXT developmental system. In a new WWE LFG preview video, Performance Center talent BJ Ray compared himself to The Heartbreak Kid.

WWE LFG premieres on the American television network A&E on February 16. The series follows the journeys of several PC recruits as they begin their wrestling careers. BJ Ray's involvement in the show has gotten people talking after WWE posted a video of him arguing with Bubba Ray Dudley.

In the latest teaser video, BJ Ray said Michaels called him "dips**t" after his tryout. He also claimed his cocky attitude is reminiscent of the NXT boss in the 1990s.

"Shawn called me in a meeting with everybody and said, 'Hey, I think one thing of you,' slid me a little note, told me to read the note," BJ Ray stated. "Loud and clear, [the note said] 'dips**t.' I think that he sees a younger version of himself in me, and I think a lot of people didn't want to take a gamble on that. Shawn knows I'm gonna make him a lot of money, and I know that Shawn's gonna help me make a lot of money." [1:12 - 1:33]

Shawn Michaels famously received backstage heat as a WWE in-ring performer. In 1998, The Undertaker threatened to beat up his legendary rival if he sabotaged Steve Austin's WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 14.

How BJ Ray tries to stand out to Shawn Michaels

Since signing with WWE in 2024, BJ Ray has posted several headline-grabbing videos on social media. The rookie claimed to be Shawn Michaels and Triple H's favorite wrestler. He also bragged about being NXT's locker room leader.

Although his approach has not been well received by some, BJ Ray plans to get his name out there by making more online content:

"I think that social media's huge. I think that's what's scary for a lot of people here. Especially when I came in, I felt like I kinda got a bad reputation [with people] saying I was doing too much. People would actually get upset, [saying content was] not respectful, when it's like, okay, at the end of the day, this is entertainment. We live in an attention-based economy. The more you can garner attention, the better for all parties invested." [1:34 - 1:56]

Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, and The Undertaker will feature on the upcoming WWE LFG series as mentors. CM Punk, Gunther, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and several others are also due to make appearances.

Please credit WWE LFG and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

