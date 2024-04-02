Maxxine Dupri says she cannot forgive "disgusting" WWE RAW star for her recent actions

Maxxine Dupri recently had a successful outing on WWE RAW. The Alpha Academy member spoke about the comments directed at her by a current superstar.

Maxxine has been working alongside Ivy Nile in the women’s tag team division. The two women seem to have good chemistry in the ring, and they made use of that on the latest edition of RAW.

Dupri and Nile faced off against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on Monday Night RAW. A disagreement between LeRae and Hartwell allowed Maxxine Dupri to pin Hartwell and pick up the win for her team.

Following her match, Maxxine Dupri spoke in a RAW Exclusive backstage. She noted that The Poison Pixie had said a lot of disgusting things about her recently in WWE, and she was not going to forgive or forget them.

"First of all, thank you. Tonight was next-level. The things that Candice has done to me and said to me cannot be forgiven, and they will never be forgotten. But tonight, I finally got a little sweet revenge on that disgusting little Poison Pixie, whose name will not be said because no free publicity around here," Maxxine Dupri said. [H/T Fightful]

You can watch the full video below:

WWE fans have seen Maxxine Dupri become a prominent part of the RAW women’s division. She was very green when she started, but now she seems to be settling in as a notable star.

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri is hoping to see Alpha Academy win some gold

The Alpha Academy has been one of the most consistent factions on the RAW brand. However, the members of the faction have not won many championships.

Otis and Akira Tozawa tried to get over by challenging the NXT Tag Team Champions in a non-title match last week. Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker proved to be too good for them as they picked up the win with ease.

Following the loss, Maxxine Dupri stated that she wanted to see the boys of the faction win some titles soon. That could, however, turn out to be true in 2024.

"It’s bittersweet to be back. It’s always nice, but things didn’t end the way that we wanted them to. But at the end of the day, my boys put on a hell of a match. From here, we have to go back and meet with Coach Gable. We gotta go back to the drawing board, we gotta figure out a game plan because all I know is that my boys will have gold around their waists," Maxxine Dupri said.

WWE fans will be hoping to see Chad Gable win a title sooner rather than later. Master Gable has put in the hard work to win a singles title on RAW.

Poll : Do you want to see Maxxine Dupri become a top champion someday? Yes, she is improving No, there are better stars 0 votes View Discussion