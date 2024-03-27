Alpha Academy member vows to win "gold" following WWE show

Alpha Academy has been at the heart of the WWE tag team division for some time. A member of the RAW faction recently made a big statement after the stable suffered a loss on a recent WWE show. That would be Maxxine Dupri.

Alpha Academy has entertained fans for quite some time on RAW. Chad Gable and Otis worked well together before Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa joined the mix to strengthen the faction further.

The latest edition of NXT saw Otis and Tozawa of the Alpha Academy face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. The current NXT Tag Team Champions put on a good show, and Breakker hit Tozawa with a Spear to score the win for his team.

Following their loss, Maxxine Dupri spoke on behalf of the faction in an NXT Exclusive. Dupri noted that it was good to be back on the white and gold brand and stated that her stablemates would win gold sooner rather than later.

"It’s bittersweet to be back. It’s always nice, but things didn’t end the way that we wanted them to. But at the end of the day, my boys put on a hell of a match. From here, we have to go back and meet with Coach Gable. We gotta go back to the drawing board, we gotta figure out a game plan because all I know is that my boys will have gold around their waists," Maxxine Dupri said. [0:11 - 0:34]

Check out the video below:

Alpha Academy has been doing a fine job in WWE, and it is high time that the members of the faction win a title. It will help elevate the group and also make them more threatening.

Alpha Academy's Chad Gable is a favorite to win the Intercontinental Championship in WWE

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently won a Gauntlet Match to become the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. Many fans were surprised that Chad Gable did not get the push to win the match and face The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

WWE has done well to keep Gable in the mix, as fans have seen him get in Zayn's face many times on RAW. The Alpha Academy member could either help Zayn win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL or cost him the contest and turn heel instead.

Either way, it will be good to keep Chad Gable in the run for the title. He is among the most deserving superstars who should win a singles title this year.

