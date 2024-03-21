Chad Gable still hopeful for WrestleMania XL spot after WWE RAW loss

WWE's Road to WrestleMania XL is winding down, but that is not stopping Superstars who are still hopeful for a spot on the two-night card. Chad Gable continues to work extra hard and has just checked in with an update.

The Alpha Academy leader spent much of WrestleMania Season chasing GUNTHER and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Gable and five other superstars participated in a RAW Gauntlet last week to determine The Ring General's challenger, and Sami Zayn got the win.

Gable previously released his own vignette for WrestleMania, which led to major buzz within the WWE Universe. However, unless he's added to Zayn vs. GUNTHER, then he will be used elsewhere on The Grandest Stage of Them All, if at all.

The Olympic competitor took to his Instagram Stories today to tout how he continues to train for a potential WrestleMania spot at The Shakk - his custom home gym. He tagged celebrity trainer Jay Ferruggia as well.

"2.5 weeks from Wrestlemania. Couple small adjustments today. These felt great @jayferruggia," Gable wrote.

Screenshots of Chad Gable's post to Instagram Stories

Gable's last win came three weeks before the Gauntlet loss. He defeated Ivar by submission on the February 19 edition of RAW.

AEW star has major praise for WWE champion

Malakai Black and GUNTHER are two of the biggest stars from the current era. They landed jobs with major promotions like WWE and AEW after making their names on the international scene.

Black recently appeared on the Developmentally Speaking podcast and remarked how he doesn't think he's seen a bad match with The Ring General. The House of Black leader praised the Imperium leader as "insanely good."

"Wrestling needs less Michael Bay and more thought-provoking methodology. You take guys like GUNTHER, who are insanely good. I don't think I've ever watched that man have a match that made me, 'Eh!' He's so incredibly good, and that is in a modern setting," Malakai Black said.

Black went on to go in-depth about why GUNTHER is so good in the ring, offering unique insight into his work. Despite their lengthy international careers, the two veterans have never wrestled each other.

