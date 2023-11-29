WWE Superstar shares personal update after receiving surprise gift

WWE Superstars work hard when they're on the road, and most look forward to some quality time at home during their days off. One member of the RAW roster was surprised by his wife when he got home this week.

Chad Gable appeared with his Alpha Academy stablemates and others at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, and at Monday's RAW. While he has not wrestled since the loss to Shinsuke Nakamura on the November 20th RAW, the 37-year-old was looking forward to time off this week so that he could continue working on a personal project.

The former Minnesota State Wrestling Champion recently used social media to show off The Shakk - a room at his home that serves as a man-cave and a personal gym. Gable took to Instagram this week and revealed that his wife surprised him with a custom neon sign for The Shakk.

"Pro tip: Find yourself a gal that gets you, like my incredible wife gets me. Came home off the road today to this lovely piece for The Shakk. One of those things I’ve been talking about/wanting forever, but never pulled the trigger for whatever reason. I hate being dramatic, but she could have had a Porsche or Lamborghini waiting for me in the driveway as a surprise, and I wouldn’t have had as big of a smile on my face as I did when she showed me this. I’m a lucky man. Is The Shakk finally complete?" he wrote and posted the video below.

Gable and his wife Kristi have been married since June 19th, 2011. They began dating nine years before tying the knot. The happy couple have two daughters and one son.

Chad Gable's son to follow in his father's footsteps to WWE?

The Gable Family welcomed their youngest child on November 18th, 2019. A son named Charles James Betts, WWE reported at the time that the baby boy arrived at 9 pounds.

Chad Gable recently took to Instagram to reveal that Charles Jr. is already training for the wrestling mat. It will be interesting to see if Gable's son ends up competing in high school, college, and then the Olympics, like his father, and finally if he gets into pro-wrestling.

"Daddy/Son private training session. Best hour ever?!? I think so. My dude started wrestling practice two weeks ago. Unfortunately, practices are Monday nights, meaning I can’t go (for obvious reasons.) That, along with some circumstances (unimportant) causing us to have to cancel his birthday party, and me having to go out on the road today (his actual birthday) had me feeling pretty bad for the poor guy. But no complaining or moping around in this house. We made some calls and got the wrestling room open all to ourselves for a workout before I left! He was so geeked. He worked so hard and completely gassed me out. I wish I had his energy. With Thanksgiving coming up, talk about being grateful… geez. I’m the luckiest man alive," he wrote earlier this month.

Several pro wrestlers publicly reacted to Gable's post on his son. Their reactions can be seen here.

Gable is once again being rumored for a WWE Intercontinental Championship run. The four-time tag team champion chased Gunther for the title earlier this year, but came up short. New speculation is that the RAW Superstar is set for another singles run at The Ring General due to how WWE has Otis teaming with Akira Tozawa, instead of Gable.

What do you think of how WWE uses Chad Gable? Should he be in the main event? Sound off in the comments section below!