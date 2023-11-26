WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle set for major operation next year

Multi-time WWE Champion Kurt Angle is set to undergo yet another operation on his neck in early 2024. The anticipated surgery will improve several aspects of his daily life.

The WWE Hall of Famer famously won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta despite suffering from a broken neck. Angle used a tough in-ring style to make a name for himself in pro wrestling, and that led to multiple surgeries on his neck over the years, in addition to other injuries and health issues.

Angle spoke with Joe Rogan back in September and revealed that he can't feel his pinky fingers due to issues related to his neck. He noted then that he was planning to have a neck fusion surgery, and now the time for that operation has come.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the 54-year-old announced that the surgery is planned for the early part of next year.

"I have a lot of motor skill problems, but just so you know, I’m having neck surgery at the beginning of next year. They’re gonna put in artificial disc replacements and it’s going to help these right here (his hands). I can’t really grab things and things always slip out of my hands and fall. I have horrible motor skills. (...) When I get these rubber discs or disc replacements, they’re going to open up the nerves so they can go down my arm so I have better circulation. The recovery time is two weeks," Kurt Angle said. (H/T Ringside News)

The Olympic Gold Medalist also revealed this past summer that he needs another shoulder replacement surgery in the near future.

Kurt Angle sees big future for WWE Superstar

Despite Kurt Angle's health issues, fans still regularly ask him about making a return to the ring. The wrestling legend has been retired since losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, but he's thrown his support behind one up-and-coming WWE Superstar with a similar background - Gable Steveson.

Steveson is also an Olympic Gold Medalist. He and Kurt Angle appeared together on the December 9th, 2022 edition of SmackDown to celebrate the legend's 54th birthday, which ended with a milk truck bath for Alpha Academy. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and gave his thoughts on the 23-year-old wrestler.

"First of all, he's an incredible athlete. You know, he not only incredible on the mat wrestling, I mean, this kid, you know, he can do backflips. He's really athletic, super athletic. And I think he's gonna have a great future. I just don't know how entertaining he's gonna be," Kurt Angle said of Gable Steveson.

Steveson last wrestled on November 11th at the NXT live event in Orlando, teaming with Josh Briggs and Trick Williams to defeat Corbin, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price. His only TV match was the loss to Corbin at The Great American Bash this past July, but since then, he has won 10 straight NXT live event matches.

What is your favorite Kurt Angle career memory? Do you think he should try to wrestle one more match after his upcoming surgeries? Let us know in the comments below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here