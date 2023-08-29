"Not feeling good enough to come back" - WWE Hall of Famer rules out a possible return 

The current WWE roster comprises talents from several generations, including Hall of Famers. Trish Stratus and Edge are still going strong despite being in their late 40s. However, wrestling legend Kurt Angle has ruled out the possibility of an in-ring return, as he is set to undergo shoulder surgery.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist claimed he wasn't feeling "good enough" for a return. He is set to undergo a shoulder replacement surgery soon.

"[I'm] not feeling good enough to come back and wrestle," Angle said. "I have to have a shoulder replacement surgery."

Angle added that his doctor has warned him about his shoulder, which seems to be "hurting pretty bad."

"My doctor told me before he injected it [the shoulder] with novocaine. My knees are good, my back is okay, my neck's not too bad, but my shoulder is hurting pretty bad."

The WWE Hall of Famer is also working on a movie at the moment and will undergo surgery after finishing his current project.

"Eventually, I'm gonna have shoulder replacement surgery. I want to do this movie first before I do it," revealed Angle. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's tragic death has sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling industry. Superstars from the present and the past have paid tribute to Wyatt, including Kurt Angle.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Angle highlighted how creative Wyatt was and how he was able to come up with incredible characters.

"He was really creative. He came up with some incredible characters that were really fun to watch. He was really exciting, he was smart, he was athletic. We're gonna miss a very special person. This kid revolutionized the business, he really did. He had some amazing ideas and concepts that he did. He always kept the fans entertained. We're gonna sorely miss Bray Wyatt."

Wyatt was one of the beloved names in the professional wrestling industry. WWE honored him on both WWE SmackDown and this week's Monday Night RAW.

