WWE Hall of Famer praises Bray Wyatt for revolutionizing the business

Bray Wyatt was one of the most creative minds in WWE history. Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has credited him for revolutionizing the wrestling business.

Triple H announced on Thursday that Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away at 36. The news sent shockwaves to the wrestling world as fans began sharing tributes and paying their respects to the former WWE Champion.

In an interview with ESPN, Angle discussed the legacy of The Eater of Worlds. He commended Wyatt's creative mind and how he changed the industry.

"He was really creative," Angle said. "He came up with some incredible characters that were really fun to watch. He was really exciting, he was smart, he was athletic. We're gonna miss a very special person. This kid revolutionized the business, he really did. He had some amazing ideas and concepts that he did. He always kept the fans entertained. We're gonna sorely miss Bray Wyatt." [0:18 - 0:46]

Angle worked with Wyatt several times, including when the WWE Hall of Famer was the RAW General Manager. The Fiend also attacked Angle at one point in 2019, but nothing came out of it. The Olympic Gold Medalist was released less than a year later as part of budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's the cause of Bray Wyatt's death?

Some fans were curious why Bray Wyatt, an athlete in his prime and atop his sport, would suddenly pass away. He reportedly had a serious medical issue in February, but there were rumors that he's been cleared to return.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Wyatt was diagnosed with COVID earlier this year, leading to a serious heart issue. It was career and life-threatening, but The Eater of Worlds fought through and started preparing for his comeback.

However, he reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday and passed away.

Wyatt left behind his parents, Mike and Stephanie Rotunda, and his siblings, Taylor (WWE's Bo Dallas) and Mika Rotunda. He is survived by his partner JoJo Offerman and their two children, son Knash and daughter Hyrie. He also had two daughters, Kendyl and Cadyn, from his previous relationship.

