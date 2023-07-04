Maxxine Dupri sends a 5-word message after making her in-ring debut on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Maxxine Dupri made her in-ring debut in a six-person mixed tag team match. She promptly sent out a tweet after the bout.

The 26-year-old star WWE star has been part of Alpha Academy for quite some time now. She was also the leader-cum-manager of Maximum Male Models along with her storyline brother Max Dupri (LA Knight), but the creative plans for both of them have changed. She's been training with Otis and Chad Gable, and they've been involved in an ongoing angle with The Viking Raiders.

Maxxine Dupri finally made her in-ring debut on RAW this week where she collided with Valhalla. She hit the latter with several hip tosses and a suplex, which got a big reaction from the crowd. She scored the pinfall victory for Alpha Academy, emerging victorious in her first match.

After the bout, Maxxine Dupri reacted to a tweet about her performance by stating that being undefeated looks good on her.

Maxxine Dupri says multiple WWE Superstars including The Miz have been helping her

Maxxine impressed many with her performance on RAW this week. The crowd was behind her and she managed to win in her first match in the company.

During her appearance on After the Bell, Maxxine Dupri praised several WWE stars including The Miz, Becky Lynch, and Alpha Academy for helping her along the way:

"Even The Miz has been so kind and has offered me a lot of really great advice. I mean literally everyone, Dana Brooke has been so great to me. Becky Lynch, I've gotten a little insight into her and she's so talented and so inspiring. I just feel like, even the people I'm working with, Chad [Gable] and Otise [Otis], I just get to learn from all of them," said Dupri.

The RAW women's division is stacked with many talented stars. It'll be interesting to see who Maxxine will face next.

