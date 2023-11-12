Maxxine Dupri sends a message to her real-life boyfriend

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri recently sent a heartfelt message for her boyfriend, Anthony Luke, in her latest Instagram story.

Maxxine has been a mainstay on WWE RAW for a while now and is one of the most popular acts in the promotion at the moment. She is currently a member of Alpha Academy along with Otis and Chad Gable.

Maxxine Dupri is in a relationship with football player Anthony Luke. She recently shared a couple of heartfelt messages for Luke on her Instagram story on his 27th birthday. Check out her stories below:

"Screaming happy birthday to the funniest, kindest, most supportive human I know."

She added:

"27 looks good on you!!! [so does being pickle ball champs]."

Maxxine's stories wishing Anthony Luke a happy birthday

Also read: 5 WWE couples who were split up by releases

Maxxine Dupri's career took a massive turn upon joining Alpha Academy

Maxxine received some crucial TV time when she was aligned with Mace and Mansoor on WWE TV. She later showed interest in Alpha Academy's Otis, which eventually resulted in her joining the former champions. The trio is one of the most entertaining acts on RAW at present.

In a chat with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Dupri opened up about learning from Otis and Gable:

"So much. I mean, first of all, I think this is giving me a really cool inside look into technical wrestling, and I think it’s, in the long run, going to make me so dangerous in the ring. So I’m really just absorbing every single thing they teach me. On top of that, working with them, getting to do promos, backstages, just getting to pick their brains on things, even just being backstage, I really feel like they have a really great approach to everything they do, and I just like to take notes." [H/T Fightful]

Maxxine Dupri is just 26 years old. She would love to keep improving in the ring and become a full-time wrestler on WWE's main roster in the near future.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Anthony Luke a happy birthday.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here