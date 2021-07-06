5 WWE couples who were split up by releases

WWE has been on a ruthless release spree this year and has let go of about 40 talents so far. It all started way back in January when Lars Sullivan was released after doing nothing of note for a while. The latest big name to be released was Killian Dain.

WWE's roster is one of the biggest in the pro wrestling industry and boasts some of the best talents in the world. Some of these wrestlers are romantically involved in real life. Occasionally, the company's release spree will lead to these couples splitting up.

In the following list, we will take a look at five couples that were split up by WWE releases.

#5 Lana and Miro (Miro's WWE release: April 15, 2020)

Rusev Has Been Released By WWE https://t.co/rmXNCnv6TL — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 15, 2020

Miro, Lana, and Bobby Lashley were involved in a controversial love triangle storyline on RAW back in 2019-20. The storyline ended up destroying Miro's standing on the roster as he lost most of the matches to Lashley and was handled poorly as a babyface. Fans were quite vocal about not being entertained by it at all, but the angle did garner millions of views on social media on a regular basis.

Miro had his final WWE match on an episode of RAW in February 2020 which saw Lashley and Angel Garza teaming up to defeat him and Humberto Carrillo. He was then immediately taken off TV and didn't appear at WrestleMania 36 either. He was one of several WWE Superstars who were let go in April as part of the company's budget cuts.

The cuts stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic and WWE was heavily criticized for firing wrestlers at a time when they were in dire need of jobs. Lana and Miro have been married for almost five years at this point and were heavily featured as a couple on WWE TV on various occasions.

Last night was the best July 4th with my favorite Champion @ToBeMiro #GodsFavoriteChampion pic.twitter.com/gG56OzNAar — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 6, 2021

Miro made his way to All Elite Wrestling soon after and is currently the TNT Champion. Lana enjoyed a one-year run following her husband's departure from WWE and was released on June 2, 2021. Many fans are speculating that she could join Miro on AEW TV after her non-compete clause expires.

