Charlotte Flair reacts to Andrade's AEW debut

Charlotte Flair has posted her reaction to Andrade's big debut on AEW Dynamite. She took to Twitter immediately and posted a heartfelt message.

Andrade was granted his WWE release in March 2021. Fan speculation in regards to his next big move has been rampant on social media ever since, and the wait is finally over. Andrade has debuted on AEW Dynamite and fans can't contain their excitement.

Apparently, neither can Charlotte Flair. Check out her tweet below:

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 5, 2021

Charlotte Flair and Andrade are engaged in real-life

Charlotte Flair and Andrade got into a relationship in early 2019, and got engaged on January 1, 2020. Charlotte's father Ric Flair has had nothing but praise for Andrade ever since the relationship started.

Charlotte Flair has opened up in the past about her relationship with Andrade and how she pitched for the duo to work together on WWE TV:

"I’ve actually pitched that. I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV," Charlotte confessed.

Andrade has arrived at AEW pic.twitter.com/unTphP2qa2 — Capt_Dino (Gaby) 🦕 (@CaptDinosaur81) June 5, 2021

AEW boasts some of the best talents in the pro-wrestling industry today. There are tons of exciting possibilities when it comes to feuds involving Andrade and AEW's top stars.

Which matchup do you want to see the most now that Andrade is a part of AEW?

