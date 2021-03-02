"I’ve actually pitched that" - Charlotte Flair on storyline with Andrade that she suggested to WWE

Charlotte Flair has revealed that she pitched to be involved in a storyline with her fiance and WWE Superstar, Andrade. Flair said that she has wanted to be in an "on-cam relationship" which fans have not seen her do in WWE.

Andrade and Charlotte Flair confirmed their engagement in January 2020 after dating for a few years.

While speaking to TV Insider, Charlotte was asked if she would like to work with Andrade on WWE television. She said that she has already pitched for it and that she is open to working with Andrade on-screen.

"I’ve actually pitched that. I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV."

The two WWE Superstars have yet to appear on-screen as a couple on WWE television.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade's relationship and potential on-screen partnership

Charlotte Flair revealed last year on Twitter that she would like to be Andrade's manager in WWE, after Zelina Vega - El Idolo's former manager - was drafted to SmackDown.

A report in December 2020 revealed that there were discussions by WWE to pair Andrade and Charlotte Flair together on-screen in WWE. Here's what the report stated:

"An idea that’s been discussed however not determined at this point is an on screen pairing of Charlotte & Andrade when they return to TV. The idea behind it is to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade into the main event scene."

Andrade hasn't been on WWE television since October, with his last match coming against Angel Garza on RAW. The former NXT Champion teased a return earlier this year when he stated on Twitter that he'd want to be in Charlotte's corner when The Queen was feuding with Lacey Evans and Charlotte's father, Ric Flair.