Maxxine Dupri wants to team up with WWE Hall of Famer

The WWE Universe started to adore Maxxine Dupri after she turned face and joined Alpha Academy on Monday Night RAW. Recently, she revealed that she wants to team up with a famous WWE Hall of Famer.

Earlier this year, Maxxine Dupri ended her association with Maximum Male Models and joined Alpha Academy on WWE RAW. She started training with Chad Gable and Otis and became an entertaining act on Monday Night RAW under Triple H's regime.

Dupri has wrestled a handful of matches after joining WWE's main roster. Speaking on the Lightweights podcast, she was asked which legend would she like to eliminate during the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match, and Dupri immediately named Nikki Bella and said she wanted to team with her:

"Nikki Bella. Now, she goes by Nikki Garcia, but she's my idol. Well, I wanna say I just want to be in the ring with her, but, if it's up to me, we would be a tag team, but if it's my only opportunity to be in the ring with her, I would throw her off the top rope. I will do my best. I will try." (From 18:30 to 18:52)

WWE originally didn't want to use Maxxine Dupri on the main roster

Last year, Sydney Zmrzeli made her main roster debut on WWE SmackDown when Sofia Cromford became Maxxine Dupri and joined Maximum Male Models. However, she was not the original superstar for the role.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Mace and Mansoor claimed they initially had no idea who the management was going to cast as Maxxine Dupri, and they revealed that Tiffany Stratton was considered for the part:

"So, Sydney was actually a good friends with my sister, who was down at the Performance Center at the time, and I kinda had an inkling of an idea that it could have been her or it could have been Tiffany Stratton, which apparently it was tossed out that it would be. But yeah, they pulled her and in the week, cuz they decided what three days before that it was gonna be her, Mansoor?"

Eventually, management casted Durpi, and the rest is history.

