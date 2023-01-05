“May even turn babyface and side with The Rock” - Former WWE writer on who will betray The Tribal Chief

Will we get The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

A match between The Great One and The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania has been speculated about for a number of years now. But perhaps never to the level it's at right now, where many members of the WWE Universe believe it's now or never for the Hollywood star to return to the squared circle.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the rumors of Roman Reigns' current path to WrestleMania 39 and how he'd get Dwayne Johnson involved.

"I actually think this isn't a rumor, I actually think they're trying to plan for this," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. "I think a WrestleMania with The Rock and Roman Reigns could happen, should happen, and the reason why has nothing to do with either of those two men. I think ultimately Solo is going to be the one that leaves The Bloodline. And I think he may even turn babyface and side with The Rock."

How physical could The Rock be in the ring with Roman Reigns?

During Dwayne Johnson's last extensive WWE match at WrestleMania 29, he suffered various injuries that delayed the filming of his Hercules movie.

This led to people speculating how much The Brahma Bull would be comfortable doing if he returned to the ring ten years later. Freddie Prinze Jr. believes the Hollywood star would be able to be physical with Reigns and take a few bumps.

"He can for sure pick Roman Reigns up and slam the s*** out of him," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. "He can for sure take a few bumps." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Freddie Prinze Jr.'s comments? What do you think is the future for Roman Reigns on the road to WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

