"Maybe Bobby will come back around" - Hall of Famer on The Hurt Business reforming on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is currently caught in the middle of a lengthy feud with Brock Lesnar that is seemingly going to culminate at WrestleMania 39. The All Mighty have astonishingly dominated The Beast in several big moments throughout their feud.

In recent times on Monday Night RAW, Lashley's former manager MVP has been looking to reform The Hurt Business. The All Mighty is yet to accept the offer.

Whilst WWE's decision to break up the once dominant faction was met with a negative reception, Triple H and co. are probably looking to right the wrong from the looks of it. Speaking on Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James was all praise for the members of the faction:

"Look at those cats right there in the picture, if you're watching on YouTube. That's a cast of good looking athletic characters. [...] I would love to see, I don't know, maybe Bobby will come back around. I say they were teasing that on TV a little bit," Road Dogg said.

He further added what the WWE Universe has already predicted considering MVP is managing Omos:

"Maybe they will get back together, and to this catch point, maybe they will add some members and be a dominant faction. I'd love to see that. The guys you just witnessed are well deserving of that opportunity, too."

It remains to be seen whether The Hurt Business will reform on the road to WrestleMania during Bobby Lashley's feud with Brock Lesnar or after the Show of Shows. Nevertheless, it is destined to happen at some point down the line.

Could Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar close out WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One?

Here's a bit of a history lesson. The All Mighty and The Beast kickstarted their feud at the Day 1 premium live event on January 1, 2022. The two briefly tussled during the Fatal-5 Way main event, which saw Brock pick up the win and the WWE Championship in the process.

The two finally met in a first-time ever singles contest at the Royal Rumble last year, where Bobby Lashley picked up the win. After dropping the title back to Brock inside the Chamber, the two reignited their rivalry in October 2022. This time, The Beast narrowly picked up a victory over The All Mighty at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

With so much animosity and buildup between the two, Lashley most recently quickly eliminated Brock from the Rumble, their third chapter, which could also be their last, warrants a WrestleMania main event.

Unless WWE pulls the trigger and books their bout for Elimination Chamber on February 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, expect these two behemoths to be featured heavily in the Mania card.

