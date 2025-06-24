"Maybe I follow his lead" - Cody Rhodes teases potential new alliance with the man responsible for John Cena's heel turn

Cody Rhodes has teased a potential alliance with the man responsible for John Cena's heel turn, The Rock. Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event by betraying Rhodes.
Initially, The Rock asked Rhodes for his soul. But The American Nightmare rejected the offer, which was accepted by Cena, who, after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, hit Rhodes with a low blow and turned heel. Cena dethroned Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
Speaking to Kay Adams, Rhodes claimed that if The Rock had things his way, he would've turned heel. He then teased the idea of following The Final Boss' lead.
"My hair is naturally dark. I don’t know if I could go back. But if The Rock had it his way, I would have been changed already. So I think he sees something that maybe I don’t see, and that’s a very smart individual. So maybe I follow his lead. Maybe not.” said Rhodes. [H/T: TJRWrestling]
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
Check out the interview here:
Cody Rhodes provided a timeline for his potential heel turn
Cody Rhodes has provided a timeline for his potential heel turn, claiming that he sees himself being a babyface for at least another year. However, he stated that it could be stretched to three years.
During the same interview, The American Nightmare had this to say:
“I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years, because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense."
Cody Rhodes will be in action at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. He will face Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, with the winner getting a world title shot at SummerSlam 2025.
On this week's Monday Night RAW, Rhodes defeated Jey Uso to progress to the final of the King of the Ring Tournament.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!