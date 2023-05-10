"Maybe it's just sexism, but I never liked women's wrestling" - WWE Legend opens up on how Paige and Emma 'changed his mind'

WWE Legend Road Dogg recently opened up about how Paige and Emma changed his mind about women's wrestling.

Gone are the days when women were called Divas and were seen as just eye candy for the audience. Women today are being placed in main events and brutal matches that the men have been doing for decades. This is all because of the women's revolution several years ago.

Even WWE Legend Road Dogg admitted on his "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast that he never liked women's wrestling until he watched Paige and Emma in NXT.

"I was a huge fan of Paige. Watching her and Emma wrestle one time was the first time I really understood and got [women's wrestling]. I don't know. Maybe it's just sexism, but I never liked women's wrestling. When I saw them wrestle — the effort they put forth, the athleticism and psychology they put into it, totally changed my mind right then and there on women's wrestling," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Road Dogg was trying to find ways to put Paige on WWE television after her retirement

In December 2017, Paige suffered a neck injury during a house show. On the RAW after WrestleMania 34, the former Divas Champion shocked the WWE Universe when she announced her retirement.

During the same podcast episode, Road Dogg admitted that he was trying to find ways to put the former Divas Champion on television and finally came up with the idea to make her SmackDown General Manager:

"I've been a fan of hers forever," the veteran said of Saraya. "I thought she was a great worker, a great promo. When she spoke, I believed her, and that's what we needed out of a general manager." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It's good that The Anti Diva's in-ring career wasn't over, as she made her AEW debut last year under her real name, Saraya.

What do you make of Road Dogg's comments on women's wrestling? Sound off in the comments section.

