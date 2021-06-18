"Maybe it's a lose-lose situation for him" - Bobby Lashley on potential dream match with Brock Lesnar [Exclusive]

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is a dream match for the WWE Universe. A match like this could easily headline SummerSlam this August, but with The Beast Incarnate not currently under contract, it's not something that seems likely right now.

The All Mighty WWE Champion recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino ahead of this Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. When asked if the former WWE Champion was ducking him, Lashley answered the question as honestly as he could.

"I don't know that answer...I really don't," Bobby Lashley said. "I haven't said no. I've always -- as you can tell, I can only stay ready for so long, but I don't know. Maybe it's not something that's as important to him. Maybe, I don't know. Maybe he's already accomplished everything that he's wanted to accomplish. Maybe it's a lose-lose situation for him. I don't know what his reasoning is."

“I'm actually having fun… The Hurt Business, it's you work hard and then you enjoy the fruits of your labor.” @fightbobby talking about his partnership with @The305MVP, enjoying time with his special lady friends and more ahead of #HIAC @SKWrestling_ https://t.co/Bhr2toHyL8 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) June 17, 2021

Bobby Lashley still wants his match against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley went on to say that he's sure Brock Lesnar has heard of the match, and he's really not sure how to sway him to accept the marquee match. Lashley then suggested maybe the two men eventually settle things inside the cage for a bunch of money. That would certainly be a sight to see.

"I'm sure he's heard of it," Bobby Lashley continued. "So in his eyes or in his mind, he's probably already said yes or no. And I don't know if anybody else can kind of swayed him to say yes. So, I really don't know. I'll just take it as maybe I just demolish the rest of the roster, and then we just throw a bunch of cash at him and tell him I'll throw my salary out there, and we'll meet in a cage, and whoever wins; wins it all."

Had the pleasure of talking to the All Mighty #WWE Champion @fightbobby yesterday, and part one is now available!



- His rivalry and chemistry with @DMcIntyreWWE

- Bold prediction for their #HIAC Match

- How he's been able to beat Father Time and more! https://t.co/mxohSsQppC — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) June 17, 2021

Will the WWE Universe ever see Bobby Lashley stand across the ring with Brock Lesnar? Is this a match that needs to happen? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

