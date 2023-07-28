"Maybe next year?" - Top WWE star comments on a potential The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match (Exclusive)

NXT star Roxanne Perez is optimistic that a dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock could materialize sometime down the line in WWE.

A clash between Reigns and The Rock has been rumored for years but is yet to come to fruition due to the latter's busy Hollywood schedule. Though they were heavily rumored to compete at WrestleMania 39 this year, even then, things failed to fall into place. The Tribal Chief went on to face Cody Rhodes and retained his Undisputed Universal Title at the premium live event.

In a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roxanne Perez stated that she expected Roman Reigns and The Rock to clash at WrestleMania 39. However, Perez is still hoping the match becomes a reality, possibly at WrestleMania 40.

"I hope so. I thought it (The Rock vs. Roman Reigns) will take place this past WrestleMania but that didn't happen. Who knows, maybe next year?" said Roxanne Perez. [10:49 - 10:58]

Check out the full video below:

Tommy Dreamer thinks The Rock could cost Roman Reigns his title at SummerSlam 2023

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tommy Dreamer predicted that The Rock could possibly cost Roman Reigns his title against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

Dreamer stated that this would not only allow WWE to have a new champion but set the stage for a bout between Reigns and Johnson.

"If it's his time, you have to go with him. Honestly, another key Tribal member, I don't know if you smell what he's cooking. The Rock could come in, deliver a Rock Bottom, [and] Jey goes up for the Splash, new champ. Now you have Roman vs. The Rock for no title. And you have Jey as your champion. That's another route that you can go," said Dreamer.

It remains to be seen how things go down at SummerSlam 2023, as Reigns will have Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa in his corner while Jey will be on his own.

Great American Bash is available exclusively on Peacock on July 30 at 8 pm ET.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023