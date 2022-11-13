Former IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard has given her thoughts on her training sessions with WWE stars Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Blanchard is best known to WWE fans for her brief NXT run and her efforts in the Mae Young Classic. However, Tessa also had runs in the likes of Lucha Underground, WOW, and IMPACT Wrestling. While working with the latter, she became the first woman to capture the men's World Heavyweight Championship in the promotion.

Now, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has given her thoughts on Sasha Banks and Bayley. Blanchard recently did a digital fan signing for RDP promotions, where she discussed the WWE Superstars. In the interview, Tessa name-dropped former WWE star Kalisto, and noted she had 'really good' in-ring chemistry with Sasha Banks and Bayley.

"You know, her [Sasha Banks] and I trained together a few times in San Antonio when they came to visit; her and Kalisto, and her and I have really good in-ring chemistry. Same with Bayley. Super fun training sessions. So, maybe one day." she said (H/T POST Wrestling)

When will Sasha Banks be returning to the WWE?

Though she has not yet confirmed if/when she will return to WWE, Sasha Banks recently posted a cryptic message to her Instagram. The post could possibly indicate her WWE future.

In the background of a video detailing Banks' recent work outside of WWE, The Boss herself looks to inspire people with the clip's audio. In the video, Banks talks about healing herself.

"Be patient, be gentle, be forgiving, when it comes to the matters of the heart. I know that this life could seem crazy cause it seems like the more you put it together, the more it kinda falls apart. But, don't panic. Because without losing who you thought you were, who you are meant to be could never be found. So just focus on understanding yourself, healing yourself, and loving yourself, because your relationship with you is one of the only ones that you would forever be bound," she said.

Rumors ran rampant that Banks would be debuting on a recent edition of AEW Dynamite in Boston. However, these rumors were proven unfounded as Sasha failed to appear.

