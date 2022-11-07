Sasha Banks has shared an emotional update video on her Instagram, highlighting her time away from WWE amid rumors of her return to the company.

As is well known by now, Banks and Nomi, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, walked out of the company on the May 16 tapings of Monday Night RAW. They slammed their belts on the desk of the then VP of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, and stormed out of the building. It has since been reported that there were creative differences regarding the direction of the Women's Tag title belts, among other things, that compelled the two to walk out.

Meanwhile, the duo have made several appearances in their time away from the company. From walking the stage at New York Fashion Week to walking the red carpet at Hollywood Premieres. They were most recently seen at the premiere of the upcoming Disney/Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Boss has now uploaded a video to her Instagram showing clips from her time away from WWE. The accompanying audio had an emotional message for her fans.

"Be patient, be gentle, be forgiving, when it comes to the matters of the heart. I know that this life could seem crazy cause it seems like the more you put it together, the more it kinda falls apart. But, don't panic. Because without losing who you thought you were, who you are meant to be could never be found. So just focus on understanding yourself, healing yourelf, and loving yourself, because your relationship with you is one of the only ones that you would forever be bound." said Sasha Banks

Despite several rumors, teases, and reports about them possibly returning to the company, there is no concrete sign of it happening as of yet.

Sasha Banks recently dropped a massive hint regarding her future

Sasha Banks recently posted a video on her Instagram Stories hinting at her future, and it has sent her fans speculating.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently dropped a video where she claims to be looking forward to an upcoming date and that it has been six months in the making. Coincidentally, it has been six months since she and Naomi walked out of WWE.

"As time passes, there has been so much growth, and there has been so much many beautiful opportunities and the journey that I've been loving," posted Banks. "But, as time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for forever, the past six months, and I can't wait that I'm really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for. I'm very excited, and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long," Banks added. "So, thank you. But I just want to let you all know it would be something so f***ing crazy coming!" said Sasha Banks (H/T Sportskeeda)

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Sasha Banks says a date is coming that she's been waiting for the last 6 months.



Sasha Banks has stated in the past that she is interested in pursuing several ventures, including a dip into the world of music. While this announcement could be something like her dropping a song or an album, it won't stop wrestling fans from speculating and predicting her return in the near future, now that WWE has shown keen interest in bringing back talent under Triple H's regime.

