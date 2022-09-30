"He’s willing to give everything" - Former WWE Champion recalls The Undertaker working with injuries and pain

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke about how The Undertaker used to work with injuries and pain when The Chosen One began his career in WWE.

Drew McIntyre made a shocking return to WWE after being fired from the company. He quickly rose to the top of the Black and Gold brand and moved to the main roster, where he teamed up with Dolph Ziggler. In 2020, he won the WWE Championship on two occasions and became the face of the brand.

McIntyre's second run with the company changed the course of his career. Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, The Chosen One revealed how determined The Undertaker was to the sport. He recalled an incident in Brazil where Taker wrestled through his injuries and pain to entertain the fans:

“But all of a sudden, he’s flying around the ring like a Mexican luchador. And I went, ‘How is this possible?’ I literally watched this man unable to walk backstage, now he’s hitting the ropes faster than anybody in the entire WWE, doing his diving clothesline... And he came backstage and he seemed fine ’til that adrenaline goes down. And it was back to the physical problems again. And I was like, ‘Man, look at him right there. That’s somebody that truly loves this industry so much. He’s willing to give everything, including his body to it.'” [H/T - EWrestling]

The Phenom entered the Hall of Fame in 2022 after decades of working in the industry and being a major part of WWE.

Drew McIntyre recalls being under The Undertaker's learning tree

In 2009, the WWE Universe was introduced to The Chosen One, who was supposed to be the new face of the company. However, McIntyre failed to live up to those expectations at the time and exited the company.

In 2017, he returned to WWE after his successful conquest on the independent circuit and went on to become one of the company's biggest faces, while also dethroning Brock Lesnar. Speaking on the same podcast, he recalled being The Undertaker's protege on SmackDown:

"That was about the time where I think that the powers that be realized that the older generation were starting to retire, weren’t gonna be there forever, and they had to start pushing some youth to the front. And it became the youth movement, and Sheamus and I were kind of the first two people they took as the kind of projects of, ‘Okay, we have to start building for the future’ with Sheamus on Raw and myself on SmackDown. And Sheamus was put under the Triple H learning tree. And I was going to the Undertaker learning tree and Vince said, ‘You don’t listen to anybody but The Undertaker." [H/T - EWrestling]

Both Sheamus and McIntyre ended up winning multiple world championships over the course of their careers. They are currently in major feuds over on the blue brand.

