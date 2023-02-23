"Mean Mami."- WWE Hall of Famer takes a shot at Rhea Ripley while showcasing gruesome scars

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently took a shot at The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley while showcasing her gruesome scars.

At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, The Glamazon alongside her husband, Edge faced The Eradicator and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match. Despite distractions from The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio, The Rated-R Superstar, and Phoenix were able to win the match.

Taking to social media, Beth recently posted a photo of herself revealing the scars that she got while brawling with The Judgment Day. She also mentioned how mean Rhea was throughout the match. Phoenix stated that Ripley is the kind of opponent she likes to face.

"Mean Mami. My kind of gal."

Check out Beth Phoenix's Instagram post below:

Charlotte Flair spoke about her relationship with Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke about her relationship with Rhea Ripley.

Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea in the upcoming WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event.

While speaking on The Daytona Beach News-Journal, The Queen discussed her history with The Eradicator, as she mentioned that she hasn't planned out her match against Ripley yet.

Flair further added how excited she is to see how the fans will react in their match at WrestleMania 39.

"With Rhea, we're not starting from scratch. We have so much history. We have our first faceoff Friday. I'm not planning anything in my head creatively because I want to feel the energy. I want to feel what the audience thinks of how far she's come, and where I'm at now. Will it be a different vibe? Are they going to want to see her beat me, or do they know she's not ready? I have to feel it out there, depending on my mind, what direction to go," said Flair.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will defeat Charlotte Flair and win the Triple Crown.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes