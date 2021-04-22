"Means more than you know"- John Cena thanks two WWE Superstars in latest tweet

WWE legend John Cena recently sent a heartfelt tweet to current superstars Bayley and Cesaro via his official Twitter handle.

John Cena recently published a new book called Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I'd Like to Tell My Younger Self. WWE Superstars Bayley and Cesaro took to Twitter to heap praise on the same.

Bayley posted a photo of the book on her official Twitter handle and tagged both John Cena and Cesaro in it. Cesaro responded to Bayley's tweet and said that Cena's book was a great read.

John Cena later posted a tweet in which he thanked both Bayley and Cesaro for their support.

"Thank you @itsBayleyWWE and @WWECesaro means more than you know," read John Cena's tweet.

Check out the tweets below:

Great read — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 21, 2021

Thank you @itsBayleyWWE and @WWECesaro means more than you know. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 21, 2021

John Cena is doing quite well outside the pro-wrestling business

John Cena had one of the greatest careers of all time during his stint in WWE. He made his main roster debut in the spring of 2002 and had become the biggest star in the company by 2006. Cena has headlined multiple WrestleMania events and has won the World Championship on 16 occasions.

Advertisement

John Cena followed in The Rock's footsteps and is now a major name in Hollywood, due to which he wrestles part-time in WWE. He has also written several books for kids and is a popular figure in mainstream media.

Cena didn't appear at WrestleMania 37 this year as he was busy with the filming of Peacemaker. COVID-19 travel restrictions also played a major role in his absence from this year's WrestleMania.

Cena made his first appearance at The Show of Shows way back in 2003 and this was the first time since then that he missed the event.

A daily affirmation to be the best version of ourselves. From my Twitter account to the world. BE A WORK IN PROGRESS: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self is available on 4.6.21.

Learn more & preorder a copy here: https://t.co/q1t2cejcGZ pic.twitter.com/PCSLzhnZd1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 28, 2021

Check out John Cena's book in the link given by the WWE veteran himself in the tweet embedded above.