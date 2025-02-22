"Means nothing"- Wrestling veteran slams WWE for poor booking of The Rock (Exclusive)

The Rock's latest promo exchange with Cody Rhodes seems to be getting mixed reactions from fans online. For those unaware, The Final Boss was on WWE SmackDown this week to confront the American Nightmare.

The Final Boss revealed that following their brutal rivalry last year, he and Cody Rhodes became good friends and have even shared some good moments together. The Rock then stated that he wanted the current Undisputed WWE Champion to be his champion and to give him his "soul."

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo shared his opinion of The Rock's promo from SmackDown. The former WWE head writer called out the company for how they booked arguably their biggest star.

"My take away from this show was, bro, are they really and honestly going to make The Rock mean nothing? Like seriously? Because I got to tell you, bro, listen, I worked with the dude for years and years."

Russo elaborated on his criticism by calling it the "worst Rock in-ring promo" he had come across, noting The Final Boss wasn't to be blamed for how it went down in the ring on SmackDown.

"This is the worst Rock in-ring (promo) I think I ever saw. Mac, it really had nothing to do with his performance. It had to do with the subject matter. It had to do with the angle. It had to do with what the hell they were talking about because I walked away." [From 02:06 onwards]

Fans seem to have more questions than answers following Rocky's latest SmackDown appearance. It remains to be seen what The Final Boss has in store for the WWE Universe and Cody Rhodes when they meet again at Elimination Chamber.

