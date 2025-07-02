Megastar is coming back to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena found an unlikely ally in rapping sensation Travis Scott the night he turned heel at Elimination Chamber. The 34-year-old rapper was alongside Cena and The Rock when they attacked Cody Rhodes after he had refused to 'sell his soul' to The Final Boss.

Travis Scott would then appear again at WrestleMania 41, helping John Cena win the WWE title against Cody Rhodes. WrestleVotes has now stated that the rapper might be making his return to the promotion at SummerSlam for the first time since The Show of Shows.

During the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he revealed that initially, there were concrete plans for Scott to appear at Money in the Bank. The rapper was scheduled to be at the event before plans changed due to everything that happened with Ron Killings and his WWE return.

"We put it out prior to Money in the Bank that he was planned to be at Money in the Bank. I can go as far as to tell you guys there was a lot of Travis Scott merchandise that was designed with his logo and his imagery with the Money in the Bank location and logo and date, all that stuff. Then, the Ron 'Truth' Killings stuff happened and they changed creative. I don't know if that interacted with Travis Scott or not, but somewhere along those lines, the Travis Scott plans changed. Did they push it into SummerSlam? Possibly. I do know he was supposed to be at Money in the Bank. (...) I'd imagine he's coming again at some point, Joe, I just don't know when," he said. [From 6:30 onwards]

Following in the footsteps of WrestleMania, this year's SummerSlam is scheduled to be the first-ever two-night event. WWE is set to push the show like they do with The Grangest Stage of Them All, and bringing in a global star like Travis Scott looks to be a likely scenario.

