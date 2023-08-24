Megastar's daughter calls out fans who wish a WWE team killed her because she's "an ugly b*tch"

WWE megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter and NXT star Ava Raine recently called out wrestling fans.

Raine is a rising star on the development brand, but fans have been vocal and aggressive about not liking her on NXT programming. However, it appears that the wrestling world has sent her adverse reactions following a storyline with a tag team called The Creed Brothers.

During this week's episode of NXT Heatwave, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed kidnapped The Rock's daughter to get a steel cage match against The Dyad.

As per the storyline, the 22-year-old female star was struck in a room with her phone, which was apparently off during that time. Raine received cynical responses from the fans for the segment, with some even stating that she should be "killed" by the Creed Brothers.

The Rock's daughter took to Twitter to slam the fans:

"not liking me for whatever reason is whatever but telling me you wish the creeds killed me because 'i’m an ugly b*tch' is truly wild," Raine wrote.

Roxanne Perez spoke about Ava Raine possibly joining The Bloodline in WWE

The former NXT Women's Champion recently shared that she would like to see The Rock's daughter in WWE's Bloodline storyline.

The Bloodline saga is by far the most captivating storyline of this decade. With several members of the Anoa'i family being recruited to the faction, Raine could be a potential star joining Roman Reigns' stable.

While speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Perez was asked about Ava Raine becoming a part of The Bloodline. The star responded by pointing out how The Rock's daughter carved her identity separate from her father in WWE NXT.

"Maybe, I think that will be cool. Simone is just coming into her own and doing her thing down here in NXT with Schism, and she's doing amazing. I think she's really solidified herself as her own person and not so much like her dad's daughter," Perez said.

Only time will tell if the 22-year-old NXT star could climb the ladder to the main roster only to join The Tribal Chief in his Bloodline stable.

