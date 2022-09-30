"Each woman who held that title did their best" - Former WWE star Melina reflects on the Divas Championship era

Former WWE Superstar Melina has reflected on the Divas era and stated that everyone who held the Divas Championship "did their best."

The Red Carpet Diva held the title twice while with the company. She's also a three-time WWE Women's Champion. She was part of the Divas era alongside Maryse, Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, and others. Things were different back then, as the women's division wasn't on par with the men's.

Speaking to Tara Meyer on MCW Backstage Pass, Melina claimed that people shouldn't look down on the Divas era. She also noted that the women shouldn't be blamed for their opportunities.

“It’s a weird thing because diva gets tied up with the model search, and that’s not it. That’s the hard part where the term ‘diva’ is thought of as model days, and it wasn’t even that. Well, kind of. But regardless, each woman who held that title did their best, gave it their all. Maybe blame the divas search, but you can’t blame them for getting an opportunity. It’s like like Tough Enough. You can’t blame the people who did Tough Enough, and that’s what the Divas Search was," Melina said. [H/T Fightful]

Melina says she got a great perspective from the era that she worked in

From the Divas era, women's wrestling has evolved tremendously, as the female stars of today are given bigger opportunities and taken more seriously.

Melina stated that while that may be the case, she wouldn't change the era she was a part of, as it gave her a great perspective.

“I feel like I got a great perspective. I’m never gonna change and look down on my time. Everyone’s like, ‘Okay, do you wish that you were in this era because of all the opportunity?’ No, I love what I went through for the fact that, the perspective that I have," she said. [H/T Fightful]

The Red-Carpet Diva made a surprise return to WWE during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered at the number two spot but was quickly eliminated by Sasha Banks.

