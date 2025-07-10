With Gunther all set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event, the anticipation is rising. This has already been promoted as the Hall of Famer's last match, with the former WCW Champion set to bow out in front of his hometown fans in Atlanta, Georgia.

Many fans expect to see a short contest with Gunther seen as the one to walk out with the title. WWE has invested heavily in The Ring General, and it will be shocking if he ends up getting beaten just weeks after regaining the championship from Jey Uso.

However, former WWE star Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) said that he would like to see the company put the title on Goldberg just to see how the fans would react.

During an appearance on the Busted Open podcast, host Dave LaGreca pointed out that WWE brought back Goldberg to boost ratings and attendance, but SNME is not sold out yet. This led Dyer to chime in with his thoughts on what WWE should do.

"Put the title on him, baby. Let’s go. Just to irritate everyone. I mean, I’m a naturally, I’m a bad guy, I want Goldberg to win.... Can you imagine the meltdown the people are gonna have," he said. [30:06 onwards]

While Goldberg beating Gunther to win the World Title in his last match would be a shocking result, WWE could end up receiving some backlash for it.

Gunther has been booked strongly since his NXT UK days, and many fans online were upset with him dropping the title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Kevin Nash believes Goldberg squashing Gunther would make a good story

Gunther remains the favorite to retain his title, and many former wrestlers, including Kevin Nash, believe that would be the case. However, Nash also suggested that Goldberg beating Gunther in a squash match could also be the way to go.

"To f**king beat Gunther in three f**king minutes and then f**king leave. Stand over him and f**king drop the belt on him and leave," he said. [12:46 onwards]

Nash said that it would make for a great storyline to have someone like Gunther question his abilities.

It will be interesting to see which direction WWE would take for Goldberg's farewell match.

