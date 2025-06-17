Member of Seth Rollins' faction sends a cryptic message to former champion after chaotic ending to WWE RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW witnessed a chaotic ending featuring Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and multiple other superstars. In the aftermath of the show, Rollins' stablemate, Bronson Reed, shared a message aimed at LA Knight.

Knight once again ruined Rollins' plans after The Visionary and his stablemates cost him the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month. Last week, The Megastar cost Bron Breakker the opportunity to qualify for the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament. This week, Reed suffered the same fate as Penta, Sami Zayn, and finally Knight interfered in his Fatal Four-Way bout against Rusev, Sheamus, and Jey Uso, eventually leading to The YEET Master's victory.

On X, The Aus-zilla shared a cryptic photo of him staring down Knight in a hallway, while the former WWE United States Champion seemed to be cutting a promo.

Check out Bronson Reed's post below:

Seth Rollins recently expressed his desire to headline WrestleMania Night Two

Seth Rollins headlined WrestleMania 41 Night One in Las Vegas alongside Roman Reigns and CM Punk. However, he believes the last spot on the WrestleMania card is the actual main event.

The Visionary recently recalled entering the main event of WrestleMania 31 and cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. However, he expressed his interest in being an official part of the main event of The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Up & Adams Show, he stated:

“One thing I have not done is main event Night Two of WrestleMania. I’ve main evented Night One a couple times; I’ve not main evented Night Two. For me, that last spot on the final night is the real main event of the show, so I would love to do that. Now you saw my Money in the Bank win from 11 years ago. I parlayed that into cashing in at the main event of WrestleMania 31, but I was not part of it. I had to insert myself via the contract. I would like to be on the marquee as the guy that is going to finish the show that everyone is paying to see. That’s the one for me.” [26:20-27:04]

Seth Rollins made an appearance on this week's RAW at the very last minute. He was about to attack Jey Uso but was stopped by Cody Rhodes.

If you take quotes from the second half of the article, please credit the Up & Adams Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

