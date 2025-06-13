Seth Rollins wants to have one huge “real” main event before ending his WWE career

Seth Rollins has one major accolade that he wants to achieve before his WWE career comes to an end. He has explained what it is.

During his recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Seth Rollins discussed the various goals he wanted to achieve in WWE. He was asked about his bucket list items before ending his career in the company. The star said that one thing he had not done was main-event Night Two of WrestleMania.

The star talked about how he had main-evented Night One, but had never been the Night Two marquee match, calling it the real main event. The star clarified that while he had cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase 11 years back to be a part of WrestleMania 31, it had been something he inserted himself in, and not something that he was advertised to be a part of as the marquee of the night. He said that his goal was to be a part of the event so fans would pay to see him.

“One thing I have not done is main event Night Two of WrestleMania. I’ve main evented Night One a couple times, I’ve not main evented Night Two. For me, that last spot on the final night is the real main event of the show, so I would love to do that. Now you saw my Money in the Bank win from 11 years ago. I parlayed that into cashing in at the main event of WrestleMania 31, but I was not part of it. I had to insert myself via the contract. I would like to be on the marquee as the guy that is going to finish the show that everyone is paying to see. That’s the one for me.”

Whether he gets that chance remains to be seen.

Seth Rollins has his work cut out for him but is on a big run in WWE

While things are never really easy for Seth Rollins, it's safe to say that the star is in the middle of the best shot he's had of being the center of the company.

Working with Paul Heyman, his new faction is proving to be dangerous, as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are already working with him.

This may be the force that finally gets him to the hallowed main event of WrestleMania Night Two.

