Member of Seth Rollins' faction taunts Rhea Ripley after her heartbreaking reaction to CM Punk losing the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam 2025 after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk. On X, his stablemate, Bronson Reed, mocked Rhea Ripley.Ripley had a heartbreaking reaction after Punk lost the World Heavyweight Championship minutes after dethroning Gunther. The win allowed him to earn his first WWE World Championship since 2013, but it was short-lived, courtesy of The Visionary.On X, Reed responded to Ripley's post, who clearly wanted to see Punk continue as the World Heavyweight Champion. Reed and Bron Breakker were also in action at SummerSlam on Saturday. They lost to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in the opening match of the night.&quot;Lol,&quot; wrote Reed.Check out Reed's response to Ripley on X:Coincidentally enough, Ripley herself was unable to capture the WWE Women's World Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event, thanks to Naomi's Women's Money in the Bank cash-in. The newly crowned champion will put her title on the line tomorrow against Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match.As for Punk, he will now aim to dethrone Seth Rollins and end his second reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary was seemingly injured during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, but appeared to be perfectly fine at SummerSlam.